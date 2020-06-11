Representative Image Pic Credits: rochesterfirst.com

Shops To Remain Open Till 10 pm In Odisha Tomorrow In View Of ‘Raja’ Festival

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: All shops in Odisha shall remain open till 10 pm tomorrow (i.e. Friday) in view of the oncoming Raja festival. The  Special Relief Commissioner, Government of Odisha has decided to relax the timings of the night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am on June 12 via a special order.

According to the press release by the Special Relief Commissioner, Government of Odisha, the night curfew has been extended by three hours i.e. from 7 pm to 10 pm. Hence the shops will remain open till 10 pm on Friday, June 12.

This step has been taken to help people complete their pre-festival shopping with ease.

The order of the Special Relief Commissioner, Government of Odisha has been attached here:

 

 

