Mayurbhanj: As many as 12 shops have been shutdown due to the violation in Covid protocols in Karanjia town at Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The Odisha government has been strictly enforcing the 14-days lockdown in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

According to reports, the Karanjia administration sealed the shops as the shop owners were found violating the guidelines that were asked to follow during the lockdown period.

Various trade owners association have summitted a written assurance to the district collector in the form of an affidavit that they shall be careful and will not repeat the same again, added reports.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases along with the death toll have been rising in Karanjia town due to which the district administration has been strictly following the Covid protocols.