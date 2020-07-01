shops raided for violating covid guidelines

Shops, Gyms Raided & Sealed In Odisha’s Capital For Violating COVID19 Guidelines

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Various shops in Bhubaneswar have been raided and sealed today by the Bhubaneswar municipal Corporation (BMC) for violating various COVID19 guidelines.

Reports say that, Shree leather, Panda Enterprises and MAX situated in Ashok Nagar area have been fined by the squad for not maintaining social distancing and non wearing of masks.

It is worth noting that the number of COVID19 positives in Bhubaneswar is on the rise with each passing day. The administration is however trying its best to reduce the further outbreak of the deadly virus.

The raids are still on.

