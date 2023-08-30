Shopkeepers body recovered from shop veranda in Bargarh of Odisha

Bargarh: In a tragic incident, a shopkeeper in Bargarh district of Odisha has been murdered based on former enmity.

According to reports, miscreants killed him while he was sleeping on the porch of the shop. Such a gruesome incident took place near Barguda village under Barpali police station of Bargarh district.

The police are still investigating into the incident.

According to the information, Gopbandhu Sethi, the deceased ran a shop near the railway gate of Barguda village under Barpali police station of Bargarh district.

As usual, he slept in front of the shop with mosquito nets last night. The son of the deceased identified as Anil Seth has filed a complaint at Burpali police station claiming that Gopbandhu was killed by someone.

On receiving the information, Barpali police reached the spot and continued further investigation. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.