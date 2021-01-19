Sundargarh: A case of online fraud has come to the fore yet again where the owner of a cloth showroom has been duped of Rs 11,000 in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

According to reports, three young men went to the showroom for shopping situated on the main road of Rourkela city. They bought clothes worth Rs 11,800 from the shop.

The miscreants paid Rs 200 on the payment counter of the shop and said that the rest of the amount will be paid through online transaction.

However, the fraudsters showed some previous payment message to the shopkeeper instead of actually paying amount. The shopkeeper also did not check if the amount has been credited to the account and hence allowed them to leave along with the clothes.

Later, when he checked his account statements it came to his notice that he has been deceived by the fraudsters.

The police has started an investigation on the basis of the lodged complaint by checking the CCTV footage of the shop.