Shopkeeper arrested with over 1kg of ganja and 5 grams of brown sugar in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar police in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar today arrested a shopkeeper and seized over 1kg of ganja and 5 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

Acting on a specific input about the sale of the contrabands by the shopkeeper, a team of cops from the Laxmisagar police station conducted an all of a sudden raid on the shop of one Rakesh Kumar Lenka in Laxmi Narayan Sahi (Lenka Sahi) and arrested him.

While inspecting his shop, the cops found 1.100 kilograms of ganja, 5 grams of brown sugar and cash of Rs 2,46,455.

Meanwhile, police have filed a case no-50, dtd.01.02.2024, Under the Sections of 20 (b) (ii)(B) and 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 against Rakesh and forwarded him to the court after medical examination.

While conducting further probe into the matter, the police issued a WhatsApp number – 7077798111- and requested the general public to share information if find people selling the contrabands.