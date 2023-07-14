Shop owners threaten to shut Unit-2 Market building for indefinite period

Bhubaneswar: The Market Association has issued a warning stating that the Bhubaneswar market building will be closed if the dispute between the association and make shift stall owners remains unresolved.

The association further announced its plans to protest outside the Mayor’s and Commissioner’s houses if no decision is taken within a span of 3 days.

This comes after a longstanding dispute between the shopkeepers and makeshift stall owners at Unit 2 Market building. The shop owners have been facing a lot of problems due to the presence of the makeshift stalls. Apart from this, the stalls are creating unnecessary havoc at the Bhubaneswar Market Building,

The Central Market Association has allegedly accused some BMC officials for shielding the makeshift stall owners on account of taking commission from them.

This conflict has disrupted the functioning of Market building numerous times, resulting in temporary closures of the place several times in the past. The keepers of the permanent shops have taken up the matter with BMC numerous times in the past. However, no step has been taken so far in resolving it.