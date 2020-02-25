Shop owner wants to return ATM withdrawn Rs 20 000

Shop owner wants to return ATM withdrawn Rs.20, 000 to its rightful owner in Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 148

Bhubaneswar: A mobile phone shop owner in Odisha’s Bhadrak has turned Good Samaritan to help out the rightful owner of Rs.20, 000 that was withdrawn from a SBI ATM near his shop.

As per reports, someone had withdrawn Rs. 20,000 from the SBI ATM at College road in Bhadrak of Odisha and left the currency notes at the ATM for reasons unknown.

After a while a few persons visited the same ATM and found the money. As there was nobody else in the ATM then, they handed over the currency notes to a mobile shop owner, whose kiosk is close to the ATM.

Related News

Coronavirus awareness cyclothon to be held on February 26 in…

25,623 acre land of Puri Lord Jagannath yet to be reclaimed:…

Hardcore Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Malkangiri

As punishment, matron makes class IV student kneel down for…

Turning a Good Samaritan, the mobile shop owner has posted about the incident on social media and urged the rightful owner of the money to collect it from him at his shop.

So far nobody has claimed the money. The shop owner has informed that if the rightful owner of the money or his agent would not come to collect the money by tomorrow, he would hand it over to the Police.

You might also like
State

Coronavirus awareness cyclothon to be held on February 26 in Bhubaneswar

State

25,623 acre land of Puri Lord Jagannath yet to be reclaimed: Law Minister Pratap Jena

State

Hardcore Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

As punishment, matron makes class IV student kneel down for 3 hours in Odisha school

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.