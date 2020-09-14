Bolangir: A shop owner has been looted at gunpoint in Bolangir district of Odisha. The loot had taken place late at night yesterday. The miscreants looted cash, jewelry and a mobile phone.

According to reports, four looters approached the shop owner as customers and as they were being showed the products, they pulled out a gun and carried out the loot.

They also attempted to loot the cash locker but fled as they were unsuccessful and the shop keeper threatened to cal the police.

The police reached the spot and started investigating into the matter.