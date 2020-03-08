Youth shot in Aiginia of Bhubaneswar in Odisha

Shootout in Bhubaneswar: 1 shot at by 3 miscreants in aiginia

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 21

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development a man was shot at on the outskirts of the capital city in Aiginia area here in Odisha on Sunday.

The reason behind the shootout is yet to be ascertained.

The victim has sustained grievous injury in the incident.

As per the report, the shootout took place in Aiginia area where three bike borne youths appeared on the scene and opened fire.

Soon after the incident the miscreants fled from the spot.

On being informed, Police reached the crime spot and started an investigation in this connection.

It is to be noted that merely four days back another such shoot out had taken place in Chandaka area at the Jungle View restaurant in Bhubaneswar. And last month  during the Valentine’s week a girl had sustained bullet injury in the Infocity area of the capital city.

