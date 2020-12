Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth has been shot at in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar, the Capital city of Odisha today.

According to reports, the youth has been shot at in Kalinga Vihar K-4 area of Bhubaneswar. The youth who was shot at was out on bail said sources.

According to locals, the incident could have taken place due to an earlier enmity.

Police had started a probe in this matter, and launched a manhunt.