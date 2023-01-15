Shootout at hotel in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, details here

Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a shootout at hotel staff of Omkar Hotel in Jamshola area under Jharpokharia police station of Mayurbhanj district, has taken place.

While returning from Puri late at night, the miscreant and his four companions were eating at the hotel when an argument broke out with the staff relating to bill payment due to which he shot at the staff.

The miscreants fled from the scene after the shootout at hotel.

According to information, a hotel employee of Ladsod village of Bohdaguda region of Jharkhand state was shot in the chest.

He was initially admitted to Baripada PRM Hospital in critical condition and was then transferred from Baripada to Cuttack SCB medical college and hospital.

A scientific team along with Jharpokharia police reached the spot and started investigation. The miscreants are reported to be from Jharkhand region.

The hotel manager has been detained at the police station and is being interrogated for more information.