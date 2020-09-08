Shooting In Bhubaneswar: Ex-Army Personnel Held

Bhubaneswar: A former Indian army personnel has been arrested by Khandagiri Police from Bharatpur area in Bhubaneswar for reportedly firing at a man yesterday.

The ex-army jawan has been identified as Ashwini Rout while the injured person as Kunjabihari Behera.

A word of exchange ensued between the duos over a petty issue which turned ugly after Rout took out a double barrel rifle and fired five rounds of gunshots at Behera.

Behera, who works as a medical assistant in a private hospital here, sustained bullet injury on his left arm. He was admitted to the hospital and his health condition is said to be stable.

Khandagiri Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and arrested Rout. Cops also seized the gun from the possession Rout.