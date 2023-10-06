Shodasa Dinatmaka Puja of Ma Durga starts at various shakti pithas of Odisha

Cuttack: Finally the wait is over, Ma Durga is here. The Shodasa Dinatmaka Puja of Ma Durga has started across various shakti pithas of Odisha.

According to reports, the 16-day Puja has started today in various Shakti Pithas of the state. Puja and various rituals is going on at various shakti pithas, including the various pithas of Cuttack.

The rituals are also being observed in Ma Cuttack Chandi pitha, the presiding deity of the Silver city.

From the Moolastami to Mahaastami, Ma Durga is decorated in 16 styles. Rituals and Puja are also performed according to the age old customs.

The 16th day puja of Ma Durga begins from today at Ma Cuttack Chandi in Cuttack city, Gada Chandi, Jayadurga in Chauliaganj, Basantidurga in Mangalabagh and Maa Jhanjirimangala in Jhanjiri mangala.

For this, crowds of devotees have gathered to see Ma Cuttack Chandi. On these 16 days, Chandi is recited with the pre-ordained puja of the mother every day and various costumes of Durga will be adorned on the Goddess.

