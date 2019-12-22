Shocking!Youth Commits Suicide After Killing Father In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a 27 year old allegedly committed suicide after killing his father at Gatibeda village under Komana police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Deba Majhi. As per reports, Deba killed his father Ramsingh (50) with a stone over a heated argument.

Villagers alleged that both the father and son had an argument over some issue, following which Deba attacked his father with a stone. “The body of the son was found hanging from a tree near the village. We have sent both the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation in the case is continuing,” said a police official.

