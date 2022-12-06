Shocking! Youth stabbed in broad daylight in Barbil of Odisha

Barbil: In a shocking incident a youth has been stabbed in broad daylight in Barbil of Keonjhar district in Odisha, said reports.

The incident took place at Barbil old bus stand under the public glare.

According to reports, the yet-to-be-identified youth has been stabbed by an unidentified miscreant in the bus stand.

The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be identified. However through preliminary investigation it is said be a case of past enmity.

The youth has been rushed to the nearby hospital.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating further into0 the matter said reliable sources.

Further details awaited.