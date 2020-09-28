private part hanging brick

Shocking! Youth punished by hanging brick from his private part in Balasore district of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a youth was punished by hanging a stone from his private part as a punishment by the villagers in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

The incident took place in the Chaumukha village under Baliapala block of the district.

As per reports, the youth allegedly lurked into a house in the village when there were no male members at the home.

Within no time the villagers trapped the youth and thrashed him. Later they took him to a certain place in the village and tied him with a pole.

However, the punishment did not stop there. Even the villagers made the scene worst as they pulled out trousers of the youth and hanged a stone from his private part with the help of a rope. The whole punishment process was carried out without the notice of Police.

Such an unusual and barbarous incident has become the top topic of discussion in the area while some people have showed their dissatisfaction over the said punishment by the villagers.

