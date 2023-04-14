Shocking! Youth kills father in Ganjam of Odisha, held

Berhampur: In a shocking incident a youth was arrested on Friday allegedly for murder of his father in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Kachakhandi village under Sheragada Police limits in the district.

The deceased person has been identified as Prakash Sethy while the accused son has been identified as Aswini Sethy.

As per reports, Aswini killed his father for a petty matter. A verbal spat erupted between the father and son. When the father was trying to explain, the youth attacked him for which the man sustained critical injury.

Following the incident, the neighbours rushed the injured man to the hospital but the doctors there declared him dead.

After getting information, Police personnel from Sheragada Police Station caught the culprit. He was then arrested and forwarded to Court.