Shocking! Youth kills father in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a boy has killed his father in a drunk state for a family feud in Bhadrak district of Odisha, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Pagada village under the Sabaranga police station limits. The deceased man has been identified as Buri Munda.

The youth allegedly was in a drunken state when he attacked and killed his father on the spot. The neighbours heard the cries and called the police.

The police reached the spot, arrested the youth and sent the body for post mortem. From preliminary investigation it is revealed that the reason behind the attack was a family feud.

Further details awaited.