Shocking! Youth kills father in Bhadrak of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a boy has killed his father in a drunk state for a family feud in Bhadrak district of Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
youth kills father
Representational Image

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a boy has killed his father in a drunk state for a family feud in Bhadrak district of Odisha, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Pagada village under the Sabaranga police station limits. The deceased man has been identified as Buri Munda.

Related News

Shocking! Man kills father in Konark of Odisha

Odisha: Youth stabs father to death!

Shocking! Man Kills Father In Mayurbhanj Of Odisha

The youth allegedly was in a drunken state when he attacked and killed his father on the spot. The neighbours heard the cries and called the police.

The police reached the spot, arrested the youth and sent the body for post mortem. From preliminary investigation it is revealed that the reason behind the attack was a family feud.

Further details awaited.

 

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.