Youth in Cuttack arrested for assaulting cow

Cuttack: A youth was arrested by police for sexually assaulting cow at Aparna nagar of Kaivalya Vihar in Mahanadi Vihar of Cuttack last night.

The youth identified as Sanjit Mallik, a resident of Cuttack.

Reports say, at around 1 am, Sanjit sexually assaulted the cow and the entire incident has been captured on mobile phone. This is not the first time the youth has been accused of such heinous acts.

After the video went viral on social media, the Hindu sena lodged an FIR at the Chauliagang police station in Cuttack. Later, the members of the Hindu Sena caught hold of Sanjit and handed him over to the police.

Later, the police have arrested the accused. The police have started a probe into the matter.

We got an information that a youth named Sanjit Mallik has sexually assaulted a cow at Aparna Nagar late night. The entire video was captured in a mobile phone and on basis of that we got hold of the boy and handed him over to police and requested IIC of the police station to take stringent action against the accused, informed Sujit Das, head of Hindu Sena.