Shocking! Youth burnt to death in Angul district of Odisha

By WCE 5
Youth burnt alive in Odisha

Angul: In a shocking incident, a youth was burnt to death in Kendusahi village under Handapa Police limits in this district of Odisha on Tuesday. He was reportedly tied to a pole and set on fire.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkishore Pradhan of the village.

As per the reports, miscreants tied the youth to a pole and poured petrol on him and set him on fire. The miscreants then fled from the scene.

After getting information Handapa Police rushed to the spot and seized the dead body.

While reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, Police investigation is underway.

