Shocking! Woman throws minor daughter into well in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her minor daughter into a well at Konkorada village under Patapur police limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

According to Sajani Jena, her daughter-in-law reportedly carried her grandmother Sneharani Jena while she was asleep on Saturday night and threw her into the open well and fled from the village.

Some villagers rushed to the well and brought Sneharani out after hearing her cry. The girl was then taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Adapada for treatment.

Later, Patapur police started an investigation into the matter after Sajani filed a complaint over the issue.