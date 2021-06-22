Shocking! Woman hacks husband to death in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Ganjam: In a shocking incident a woman allegedly killed her husband in Ganjam district of Odisha recently. Police have seized the headless body of the deceased from the river bed.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagia Nayak of Nuagada village under Surada Police limits in Ganjam district.

As per reports, eight years ago Bhagia Nayak (deceased) had married Jhili (accused). However, most of the time, they were seen fighting with each other, for different reasons.

Family members of the deceased have informed that Jhili had been driven away from the village by the villagers over illicit relations. And so, she was living in a nearby village along with her sons and daughters.

Further as per reports, Bhagia had recently visited Jhili’s house in the nearby village to meet his sons and daughters. However, there also the wife and husband resorted to fighting. It has been alleged that during that fight Jhili killed her husband.

After getting information Police reached the spot and detained Jhili. Further investigation of the case is underway.