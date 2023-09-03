Shocking! Woman ends life after husband commits suicide in Odisha’s Khurda

Khurda: A woman allegedly ended her life by committing suicide following the death of her husband at Baniatangi village under Khurda Sadar Police station limits in Odisha today.

The woman decided to end her life by reportedly catching the livewire with the aim to be electrocuted and die after her husband’s body was found in a state of hanging.

While the exact reason what prompted the couple to end their lives is yet to be known, it is suspected that they reportedly took the extreme step allegedly over some marital dispute.

Meanwhile, Khurda Sadar Police reached the spot and started an investigation by identifying the couple as Saramendra Senapati and Sunita Senapati. They also seized the bodies and sent them to the Khurda District Headquarter hospital for postmortem.

The team of cops is reportedly interrogating the family members of the deceased couple to ascertain some lead in the case, said sources.

“I rushed to my brother’s house after his son informed me that his father and mother had locked the door from inside for a long period of time and were not opening despite calling them. Soon, we broke-open the door and found them unconscious. Immediately, we hired an auto-rickshaw and took them to the hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared them dead, said Amarendra Senapati while ruling out any possibility of family dispute between the deceased couple.