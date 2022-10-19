Shocking ! Woman critical after being shot by husband in Odisha’s Ganjam

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a husband allegedly shot his wife in Rasibadi village under Dharakot block in Ganjam district of Odisha today.

The identity of the victim and the accused is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the wife sustained bullet injury on her left shoulder and she was rushed to Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & hospital (MKCG) for treatment.

After allegedly shooting her wife, the accused husband is absconding, said sources.

The police have been alerted by the local people and they have initiated a manhunt to nab the husband. Under what circumstances the husband allegedly shot his wife is yet to be known by the police.

Further details into the matter are awaited.