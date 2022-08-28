Shocking! Woman Consumes Poison As Daughter-In-Law Stages Protest In-Front Of House In Ganjam, Dies

Shocking! Woman Consumes Poison As Daughter-In-Law Stages Protest In-Front Of House In Ganjam, Dies

By KalingaTV Bureau 46 0

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a woman died after consuming poison while her daughter-in-law was staging dharna in-front of her house in Madhyakhanda Sahi under Ganjam police station limits of Chhatrapur in Odisha.

One Tanmayee Panda was reportedly staging a protest in front of her in-laws’ house alleging that her in-laws were torturing her. In the meantime, Tanmayee’s mother-in-law Sushma Panda was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

As soon as she heard about Sushma’s death news, Tanmayee fled from the spot.
According to sources, while the exact reason behind Sushma’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that she consumed poison and died as she was unable to bear the public shame following her daughter-in-law’s sit-in.

