Shocking! Woman chops off finger of daughter-in-law in Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Woman chops off finger of daughter-in-law

Kandhamal: In a shocking incident, a mother-in-law cut off the finger of her daughter-in-law in Kandhamal district in Odisha.

The incident has taken place in the Daga Bilabadi village under the Sadar police station.

The bride has allegedly been tortured by her mother-in-law due to a dowry demand.

After the attack the bride has been rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Kandhamal. Her condition is said to be critical.

The identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.

