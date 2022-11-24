Shocking! Wife and children kill man in Odisha

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a man has been allegedly killed by his wife and children in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Thursday.

The incident has been reported from Daulatapur village under Pirahat police station limits in Bhadrak.

The man was allegedly murdered by his wife, three sons and daughter over a family dispute, say reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that all the accused persons are absconding. The police are searching for them.

Further details awaited.