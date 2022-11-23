Shocking viral video of student beaten up in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a student has been beaten up in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The video of the act has gone viral in various social media platforms. The incident is said to have taken place allegedly due to a love triangle.

The youth in the video was allegedly showing off his aggression due to his undying love towards his girlfriend.

The boy who is being beaten up in the video is said to a be a college student. His statement has been recorded by the police.

According to reports, the boy who is beating the student is said to be a student of another college in Bhubaneswar.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar has said that a proper investigation shall be done regarding the case. The viral video shall also be looked into.