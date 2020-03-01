Shocking! Villagers adopt superstitious way to catch thief in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In today’s age of science the villagers of Asura in Bhadrak of Odisha have adopted a strange way to catch a thief. In this process, a few of them shouldered a cot and as it was claimed the cot automatically led them to the thief’s house.

As per reports, on February 16, 2020 a theft took place in the same village in which unidentified thieves took away sound equipments worth Rs. 4 lakhs from the house of one Gangadhar Behera. He lodged a complaint with the Police. However, even after much effort by the Police to trace out the theft items, the sound equipments could not be found.

Later, the villagers took help of a Godman to retrieve the theft items. Accordingly, they went to a Godman of shalabani area of Keonjhar who advised them to go with the above described ‘cot’ procedure. He had directed on phone and the villagers acted accordingly.