very loud sound heard in Jajpur bhadrak

Shocking! Very loud sound heard in Jajpur, Bhadrak: Panic grips people

By WCE 5

Jajpur/ Bhadrak: A very loud sound was heard a few minutes back in Jajpur and Bhadrak areas of Odisha that shocked everybody with fear. The sound was so loud that even houses trembled with its effect. The happening is believed to be a sky-quake.

As per reports, the sound was heard for two times one after another at about 3 pm on Friday in some places of Jajpur and Bhadrak districts. The sound was heard mainly in Jajpur town, Chandikhole, Binjharpur and Bhandaripokhari area of Bhadrak, as per the locals.

However, the origin of the mysterious sound is yet to be traced. People are frightened while authorities are trying to know about its origin.

Source: K News Odisha

