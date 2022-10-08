Shocking! Uncle, aunt brands minor nephew with hot iron in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, an uncle and aunt allegedly thrashed and branded their minor nephew with hot iron for doing mischief.

The incident took place in Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) sec 7 area here in the silver city of Odisha today.

The identity of the accused couple is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the victim’s grandfather and grandmother found spots of iron branding on the victim’s body.

Later, the victim’s grandfather and mother lodged a complaint at the Markat Nagar police station.

Soon the victim was rushed to City hospital and the doctors of the hospital attended the victim and examined him in front of the police.

Besides, the victim has also alleged that his aunt was reportedly beating him and iron branded him.

Later, the police has initiated a probe into the matter as per the victim’s statement and the lodged complaint to find the reason behind the assault.