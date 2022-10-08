Shocking! Uncle, aunt brands minor nephew with hot iron in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Shocking! Uncle, aunt brands minor nephew with hot iron in Cuttack
Representational Image: IANS

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, an uncle and aunt allegedly thrashed and branded their minor nephew with hot iron for doing mischief.

The incident took place in Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) sec 7 area here in the silver city of Odisha today.

The identity of the accused couple is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the victim’s grandfather and grandmother found spots of iron branding on the victim’s body.

Later, the victim’s grandfather and mother lodged a complaint at  the Markat Nagar police station. 

Soon the victim was rushed to City hospital and the doctors of the hospital attended the victim and examined him in front of the police.

Besides, the victim has also alleged that his aunt was reportedly beating him and iron branded him.

Later, the police has initiated a probe into the matter as per the victim’s statement and the lodged complaint to find the reason behind the assault.

 

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar: Dreaded criminal arrested for extorting money during Durga Puja

State

IMD: Odisha to witness rainfall in coastal areas on Kumar Purnima, yellow warning…

State

Popular iOS 16 feature causing battery drain on iPhones, Know details

State

Bhubaneswar: Hotel deal video of girl trying to honey trap biggies, surfaces: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.