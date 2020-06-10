Bhubaneswar: In a tragic development an unborn child was killed in its mother’s womb after a man thrashed his pregnant wife in Odisha.

As per reports, one Nirupama Mallik had married Hapi Mallik of Gabakunda in Sakhigopal area of Puri district four years ago. It was a love marriage. However, soon after the marriage her husband started beating his wife on regular occasions.

In the meanwhile the couple was blessed with a son who is now two years old. Nirupama was six month pregnant before this fateful incident.

Two days ago Hapi thrashed his wife due to which she sustained severe injury. After knowing about the incident her family members brought the woman back to their home at Nargoda area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. However, on Wednesday the foetus came out of the womb. It has been believed that her husband had thrashed the lady so barbarously that the foetus got killed inside the womb. He reportedly had kicked on the belly of the woman.

As health condition of the woman deteriorated following coming out of the foetus from the womb, her brother rushed the victim in a critical condition to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, at the hospital the doctors found that the six month old foetus was already dead. Health condition of the woman is still critical. She is now undergoing treatment at the Capital hospital.