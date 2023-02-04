Shocking! Two axed to death in Rourkela of Odisha

Rourkela: In a gruesome incident, two men were axed to death by some known persons in Odisha’s Rourkela on Saturday. The deceased persons have been identified as Indrajit Swain and Sanjaya Das of Lal Tanki area.

The bodies of Indrajit and Sanjaya were seen lying in a pool of blood in the Construction Colony of the Steel City this afternoon.

Tension and fear gripped the Construction Colony after the bodies of Indrajit Swain and Sanjaya Das were spotted by the locals.

Local police reached the spot after getting information and started a probe into the matter to identify the murderers and the motive behind the crime, said sources adding that the bodies weres sent to the hospital for postmortem.