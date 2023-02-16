Shocking! Teacher’s husband beats up students in Odisha, 5 injured

Balagir: In a shocking incident, the husband of a lady teacher beat up a group of students on the premises of a school leaving five of them injured in Odisha’s Balagir district.

One Kunti Deep is the headmistress of Sandhitara School in the district. Her husband Rudra Kumbhar goes to the school every day to drop her and her granddaughter. However, he allegedly beat up five girl students today for not opening the door of the toilet.

Five of the students who sustained injuries were admitted at the Tusra Hospital for treatment.

When the news got spread, the Balagir District Education Officer (DEO) directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to conduct an investigation into the matter.