Shocking! Man kills father in Konark of Odisha

Konark: In a shocking incident, a drunk man has allegedly killed his father in Konark area under Puri district in Odisha on Monday.

According to reliable reports, the drunk man allegedly had a verbal duel with his father and beat him to death.

The incident has been reported from Alanda village under Ramchandi police limits. The villagers heard the shouts and rushed to the spot, by then the father had already died.

According to reports, the locals handed over the accused to police.

The police is investigating further into the matter. Further details awaited.