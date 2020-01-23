Kendrapara: In a bizarre incident, a poisonous snake was found in the cooked food during a community feast in a village of the district in Odisha. However, by then fifty people, including women and children had already consumed the food.

The incident took place in Chandan Nagar Deuli village under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday. A woman Self Help Group of the village had organized the feast in a temple where members of at least 30 families had taken part and most of them were women and children.

Participants of the feast were left in horror after they came to know that a venomous snake was found in the bin in which the rice was cooked. It was an one feet long common krait snake that is locally called ‘Chiti Saapa’. However, by then many of them had already consumed rice from the same bin, where the snake was found.

About 50 people were rushed to the Sub Divisional hospital in Pattamundai for treatment as they developed nausea and uneasiness. They were provided with treatment for suspected food poisoning and administered intravenous fluid. Thankfully, all of them responded well and hence later discharged from the hospital.