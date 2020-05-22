Koraput: A shocking incident has come to the fore at the office of Baipariguda fire services in Odisha’s Koraput district. Government employees are stealing fuel from the government vehicles.

Following allegation of diesel theft from fire services vehicles there were altercations between the officials and other junior employees since long period of time. However, involvement of one of the officials namely, fire officer of Baipariguda, in the fuel theft has now come to the fore. The fuel stealing from the vehicles parked on the premises of the office was allegedly going on under his directive.

One of the drivers of the fire services and some employees noticed two persons from outside removing diesel from the emergency service vehicles along with the officer.

A word of exchange ensued between the officer and other employees after the latter protested over the matter.

The video of their exchange of words has now become viral on different social media platforms. Besides, it has now become the talk of the town.