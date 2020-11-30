Kendrapara: In a shocking incident an 87-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl at Bandhasahi village under Aul police limits of Kendrapara district in Odisha.

As per reports, the girl’s mother has lodged a complaint at Aul police station on Saturday. The octogenarian, a shopkeeper in the same village forcibly took her minor daughter inside his cabin on November 23. The accused has been identified as Sunakara Patra.

The complainant added that she rushed to the place to find her daughter lying unconscious in front of the cabin. After reaching her house, the woman found injury marks on her daughter’s private parts.

The woman then went and asked Sunakara about it, he remained silent. Instead, his son threatened the woman of dire consequences if she discusses the matter before anyone or informs the police.

On Saturday, the girl’s mother somehow managed to lodge a complaint at Aul police station. Acting on the FIR, an investigation is being done into the incident.