Shocking! Newlywed couple commit suicide in Balasore

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a newlywed couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Madhupura village of Odisha’s Balasore district today. The deceased couple has been identified as Harishankar Jena and Bebirani Jena.

According to reports, Harishankar and Bebirani had married just two months ago after coming in contact through social media.

Some villagers tried to call the couple after the door of their house was closed for long hours this afternoon. Soon, they informed the local police, who rushed to the spot and broke open the door.

Both Harishankar and Bebirani were found lying on the bed in an unconscious state. They were wheeled-into the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared both of them brought dead.

While the exact reason behind their death is yet to be known it is suspected that the couple committed suicide as they were under mental distress over financial issues.

The Sadar police started an investigation into the matter after registering a case of unnatural death.