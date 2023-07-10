Shocking, moving scooter catches fire in Odisha!

In a shocking incident, a moving scooter caught fire all of a sudden in Nabaragpur district of Odisha on Monday. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
scooter fire in odisha
Photo: IANS

Nabaragpur: In a shocking incident, a moving scooter caught fire all of a sudden in Nabaragpur district of Odisha on Monday.

Reports say that all of a sudden in late afternoon, a moving scooter went up in flames. The shocking incident allegedly took place near Aaunli Chhak on Nabaragpur-Borigumma road.

It is however worth mentioning that, it was a narrow escape for the rider.

Must Read

Odisha Cabinet approves ‘Ama Odisha, Naveen…

High Level Bridge over Kharasrota River in Kendrapara…

Heroin worth Rs 68 Lakh seized in Bhubaneswar, 4 including 2…

Last year, an electric scooter showroom in Jajpur town of Odisha caught fire.

The incident has been reported from Badachana police limits. All of a sudden Bharat Benz and the e-scooter showroom besides it caught fire. The showroom is situated besides the National Highway number 16.

The Chandikhol fire department reached the spot and tried to douse the flames. The reason of the fire however is yet to be know.

You might also like
State

RI for 2 yrs and Rs. 5000 fine to ex-fire station officer in Odisha!

State

Lower than average rainfall recorded in Odisha in July

State

Vigilance raid on Amina in Balasore-Mayurbhanj major settlement office

State

4 die in lightning strike in Angul and Jeypore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans