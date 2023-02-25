Shocking! Minor girl raped by step father for 1 year in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Udala: In a shocking incident a minor girl was raped by her step father several times in the last 1 year in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Shockingly, the minor girl’s own biological mother allegedly helped her husband in this crime. Both the step father and mother were arrested on Saturday and forwarded to Court after the minor girl managed to lodge a written complaint at Udala Police Station.

The accused man has been identified as Satyaban Nayak. And the minor girl’s mother who helped the culprit in this crime has been identified as Chumki Nayak.

As per reports, the man was raping the minor girl for the last one year and was threatening her that if she would tell about it to anybody he would kill her.

However, yesterday the minor girl somehow managed to get out of the house secretly after taking much pain and reached the Police Station. She narrated her ordeal to the Police personnel and filed the written complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, Police swung into action and investigated the case. Police arrested the man and wife and forwarded the two to the Court.

Police rescued the minor girl and sent her to the shelter home.