Shocking, minor divyang girl killed mercilessly in Mayurbhanj of Odisha!

Mayurbhanj: A shocking incident has taken place in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha where a minor divyang girl has been killed on Monday, said reports.

According to reports, this rare incident has taken place in Saranda village of Goromahisani police station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased minor divyang girl hails from the same village and is the daughter of Krishna Giri. According to information, Krishnagiri of Saranda village fell in love with the wife of the neighbor Rapo Murmu. After a few days, Rapo Murmu’s wife left her husband and moved in with Krishna Giri.

Repo Murmu was angry since the day his wife ran away from home. Today, when Krishna Giri’s family members went to the field for farming, the accused rapist Murmu brutally killed a minor divyang girl with a knife.

When the family found out, they informed the police. The police reached the spot and seized the body and knife and detained the accused Rapo Murmu and conducted further investigation.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.