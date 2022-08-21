minors rape sister in bhubaneswar
Shocking! Minor Brothers Rape 8-Year-Old Sister In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two minor brothers have allegedly raped their sister who is also a minor in  Bhubaneswar.

The incident has been reported from Bharatpur area on the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha, said sources.

The girl is said to be 8 years old.

According to reports, the boys were allegedly playing hide-and-seek with the girl while they raped her.

The boys have been examined by the doctor and sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.

It is noteworthy that, since all involved in the incident are minors their identities have not been revealed.

