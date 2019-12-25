Shocking! Mentally retarded man and woman made to marry for fun

Balasore: An exceedingly inhumane act by a few people in this district has earned huge criticism. For fun, they made a mentally retarded man and woman to marry each other. Even they made them roam around the market as a couple and thoroughly enjoyed the scene. And later, the incident was uploaded to social media which went viral and got huge flack.

As per reports, a few people of Bahanaga block in Balasore district wanted to have fun by making a mentally retarded couple to marry. The mentally retarded man and woman are strangers to each other. The man works in a sweet stall at Gopal Bazar of Bahanaga block while the mentally retarded woman is just seen roaming around in the streets.

Now, a few people wanted to have fun and made the couple to marry. They made them exchange garlands with each other. Even they made the couple to wander in the market and the group of people enjoyed it. They also caged the episode in the camera and later posted it to social media which later went viral.

However, this unfortunate happening has been condemned by netizens on social media. Many people condemned the unfortunate happening and criticised the group of people for their inhumane acts. Even some people have demanded legal action against the wrongdoers.