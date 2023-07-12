Shocking, men caught eating human flesh in Mayurbhanj of Odisha!

Mayurbhanj: In a gut-wrenching incident, two men have been caught eating flesh of a half-burnt dead body in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

This rare and shocking incident has been reported from Bansahi village of Pratappur Panchayat, Badasahi police station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

It is said that, two people were seen eating a half-burnt human dead body while the cremation rites were still underway. The two people who were eating the human fesh were detained by the villagers.

After receiving the news, the police reached the spot of the weird incident and placated the people. They also took the two flesh eating people to the police station for further questioning.

On Tuesday according to reliable reports, Madhusmita Singh (25) a young woman of Bansahi village, fell ill and was taken to the hospital by her family. After that the doctor declared her dead.

The police registered a case of death in Case No. 40/23 and the body was sent to Baripada Hospital for autopsy. While the corpse was being cremated, two people brought the charred flesh of the corpse and started eating it.

Seeing this, the family detained the two people and took them to the head of the village. The angry people beat both of them and tied them in rugs and seized the meat they had brought. Following that there was unrest in the village.

On receiving the news, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. In this regard, IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida said, two people have been detained due to people’s complaints that they were eating human flesh.

The investigation of the incident is still underway. The IIC further added that the two people were intoxicated when they committed the heart wrenching act. The villagers however suspect athet they were carrying out some kind of a witchcraft or an act of superstition.