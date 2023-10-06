Shocking, man shoots sister in Keonjhar of Odisha!

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly shot his sister dead in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, the gun that was used in the shooting was a licensed revolver said reports. The incident has been reported from Samagiri village under Pandapada Police Station in Keonjhar district.

The reason of the murder is said to be family related dispute between the man and his sister. It is worth mentioning that, after the death of the sister the man went to the police station and surrendered himself.

The police reached the spot and started a detailed investigation into the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.