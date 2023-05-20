Shocking! Man receives electricity bill of 7 crores in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An electricity bill worth rupees seven crores plus has been received by an electricity consumer in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports.

This shocking electricity bill has come to an electricity consumer in Niladri Vihar area of ​​Bhubaneswar. A bill of this huge amount has been received for the prepaid meter connected to Niladri Vihar GA-Flat No. 402.

A consumer identified as Durga Patnaik, was living in a rented accommodation. He has complained to TPCODL after informing the owner Ramakanta Mishra in this regard.

It is however noteworthy that, in the previous month a bill of only 461 rupees had been billed in that meter, while in the bill of April, the payment amount is 7 crore 90 lakh 35 thousand 456 rupees.

The officials of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited were contacted. They said that they will study where and how the error has occurred. If the electricity bill of just one consumer’s house is more than 7 crores, then it is questionable how much it will be for big business establishments.

For the past few years, many customers have not been able to settle their increased bills, while many of the customers are evading the bills. Now one more customer’s name has been added to that list. The incident went viral after he shared it on his social media.

