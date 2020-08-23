In a shocking incident, a man has murdered his father in Deogarh district of Odisha. The incident took place in Rangiatikira village under Deogarh police limits in this district.

The deceased has been identified as Govinda Munda of this village.

According to reports, Govinda Munda had a family feud with his son Amulya Munda last night. Govinda, who was under the influence of alcohol continued the verbal duel when Amulya lost his cool. Amulya then hit his father with a wooden plank on his head. As a result, Govinda collapsed on the floor and died on the spot.

The locals came to known about the incident and informed the Deogarh police.The cops reached the incident spot seized the body and sent it for an autopsy.The police have arrested the accused and are questioning him about the murder.