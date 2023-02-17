Shocking! Man kills wife in Rayagada of Odisha

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a man has beaten his wife to death on Friday in Rayagada district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Tikiri police limits in D. Karal village. The deceased woman has been identified as Safai Majhi. The accused husband has been identified as Maliki Majhi.

There was allegedly some family related quarrel related to which in the heat of the moment, the husband killed the wife.

The police has seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. The husband and two others have been arrested in the case. They are being questioned for further evidence.

Further details awaited in this matter. Detailed probe underway by the police.